S&P 500 Movers: HPQ, CRM

In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Salesforce.com registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HPQ, trading down 7.5%. HPQ is showing a gain of 20.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 5.3%, and Ulta Beauty, trading up 6.0% on the day.

