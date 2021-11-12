S&P 500 Movers: HPE, STX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.2%. Year to date, Seagate Technology Holdings registers a 86.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 6.8%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is showing a gain of 25.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lamb Weston Holdings, trading down 2.8%, and Western Digital, trading up 5.7% on the day.

