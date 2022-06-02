In early trading on Thursday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 7.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is lower by about 6.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Crown Castle International, trading down 6.3%, and Generac Holdings, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPE, SEDG

