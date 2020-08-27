Markets
S&P 500 Movers: HOLX, UAL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.8%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings has lost about 57.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hologic, trading down 11.8%. Hologic is showing a gain of 11.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Quest Diagnostics, trading down 9.4%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 9.2% on the day.

