S&P 500 Movers: HOLX, COG

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Cabot Oil & Gas registers a 3.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hologic, trading down 2.5%. Hologic is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 2.1%, and NOV, trading up 3.8% on the day.

