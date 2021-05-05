S&P 500 Movers: HFC, UAA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Under Armour topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, Under Armour Inc registers a 50.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HollyFrontier, trading down 7.8%. HollyFrontier is showing a gain of 29.2% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Corteva, trading down 6.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.