In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 26.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 4.7%. Home Depot is lower by about 20.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Best Buy, trading down 3.4%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HD, DXCM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.