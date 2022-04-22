In early trading on Friday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.0%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group has lost about 16.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HCA Healthcare, trading down 14.9%. HCA Healthcare is lower by about 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuitive Surgical, trading down 10.3%, and Kimberly-Clark, trading up 9.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HCA, SIVB

