S&P 500 Movers: HBI, NLOK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NortonLifeLock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, NortonLifeLock registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HanesBrands, trading down 12.5%. HanesBrands Inc is showing a gain of 31.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pioneer Natural Resources, trading down 5.8%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 3.0% on the day.

