S&P 500 Movers: HBAN, ALXN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 30.4%. Year to date, Alexion Pharmaceuticals registers a 45.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Huntington Bancshares, trading down 4.3%. Huntington Bancshares is lower by about 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 2.5%, and Incyte, trading up 5.8% on the day.

