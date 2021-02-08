S&P 500 Movers: HAS, OXY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 42.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hasbro, trading down 3.4%. Hasbro, is showing a gain of 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SBA Communications, trading down 2.1%, and Apache, trading up 6.8% on the day.

