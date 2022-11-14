In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 29.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hasbro, trading down 7.4%. Hasbro is lower by about 42.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Blackrock, trading down 4.9%, and Biogen, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HAS, MRNA

