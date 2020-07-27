Markets
S&P 500 Movers: HAS, BIIB

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In early trading on Monday, shares of Biogen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Biogen has lost about 4.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hasbro, trading down 7.4%. Hasbro is lower by about 32.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Electric Power, trading down 6.8%, and Newmont, trading up 4.1% on the day.

