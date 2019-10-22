S&P 500 Movers: HAS, BIIB

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Biogen (BIIB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 35.8%. Year to date, Biogen registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hasbro (HAS), trading down 14.4%. Hasbro is showing a gain of 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies (TRV), trading down 7.4%, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), trading up 7.3% on the day.

