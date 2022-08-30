In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Best Buy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Best Buy Inc has lost about 23.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Halliburton, trading down 5.1%. Halliburton is showing a gain of 32.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marathon Oil, trading down 4.9%, and Carnival, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HAL, BBY

