S&P 500 Movers: GS, ATVI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Activision Blizzard, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 29.1%. Year to date, Activision Blizzard, registers a 26.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 7.9%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 8.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Gap, trading down 7.1%, and Electronic Arts, trading up 7.4% on the day.

