S&P 500 Movers: GPS, NVDA

In early trading on Friday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 47.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 4.0%. The Gap is showing a gain of 54.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lincoln National, trading down 3.8%, and Adobe, trading up 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.