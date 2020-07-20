S&P 500 Movers: GPS, NBL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Noble Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Noble Energy has lost about 58.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 6.5%. The Gap is lower by about 31.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Howmet Aerospace, trading down 4.9%, and Halliburton, trading up 5.4% on the day.

