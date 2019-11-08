S&P 500 Movers: GPS, MNST

In early trading on Friday, shares of Monster Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Monster Beverage registers a 20.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 7.3%. The Gap is lower by about 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 6.7%, and Walt Disney, trading up 4.4% on the day.

