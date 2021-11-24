S&P 500 Movers: GPS, HPQ

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of HPQ topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.2%. Year to date, HP Inc registers a 45.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 23.1%. The Gap is lower by about 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Autodesk, trading down 16.7%, and Deere, trading up 4.9% on the day.

