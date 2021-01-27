S&P 500 Movers: GPS, DISCA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.6%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 57.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 8.0%. The Gap is lower by about 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Howmet Aerospace, trading down 7.9%, and Iron Mountain, trading up 10.4% on the day.

