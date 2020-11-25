S&P 500 Movers: GPS, ADSK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Autodesk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.2%. Year to date, Autodesk registers a 52.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 17.5%. The Gap is showing a gain of 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are TechnipFMC, trading down 7.9%, and HPQ, trading up 5.3% on the day.

