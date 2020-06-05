S&P 500 Movers: GPS, AAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 22.4%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 28.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is The Gap, trading down 3.8%. The Gap is lower by about 33.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Clorox, trading down 2.7%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 22.4% on the day.

