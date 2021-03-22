S&P 500 Movers: GM, KSU

In early trading on Monday, shares of Kansas City Southern topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.7%. Year to date, Kansas City Southern registers a 24.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Motors, trading down 4.5%. General Motors is showing a gain of 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 4.0%, and CSX, trading up 4.1% on the day.

