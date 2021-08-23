Markets
S&P 500 Movers: GM, FANG

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In early trading on Monday, shares of Diamondback Energy, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy, registers a 49.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Motors, trading down 2.4%. General Motors is showing a gain of 14.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 2.1%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 6.4% on the day.

