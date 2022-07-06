In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 35.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Motors, trading down 3.3%. General Motors is lower by about 46.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 3.3%, and Arista Networks, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GM, CEG

