S&P 500 Movers: GLW, OXY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 69.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Corning, trading down 3.1%. Corning is showing a gain of 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baker Hughes, trading down 2.9%, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, trading up 2.8% on the day.

