In early trading on Thursday, shares of SVB Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, SVB Financial Group has lost about 65.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Gen Digital, trading down 2.2%. Gen Digital is lower by about 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cboe Global Markets, trading down 1.8%, and Etsy, trading up 11.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GEN, SIVB

