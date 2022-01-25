In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, American Express registers a 0.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Electric, trading down 7.9%. General Electric is lower by about 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 5.7%, and Moderna, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GE, AXP

