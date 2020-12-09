S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, LOW

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lowe's Companies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Lowe's Companies registers a 31.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 2.8%. Fortinet is showing a gain of 19.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Campbell Soup, trading down 2.0%, and Occidental Petroleum, trading up 4.0% on the day.

