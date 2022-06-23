In early trading on Thursday, shares of FactSet Research Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, FactSet Research Systems has lost about 22.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 80.0%. Fortinet is lower by about 84.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Robert Half International, trading down 6.8%, and Lennar, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, FDS

