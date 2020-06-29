Markets
S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, COTY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Coty, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Coty has lost about 58.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 3.7%. Fortinet is showing a gain of 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Noble Energy, trading down 3.4%, and Boeing, trading up 6.2% on the day.

