S&P 500 Movers: FTI, MRO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Marathon Oil topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Marathon Oil registers a 46.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is TechnipFMC, trading down 18.1%. TechnipFMC plc is lower by about 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NRG Energy, trading down 7.5%, and Apache, trading up 6.6% on the day.

