In early trading on Friday, shares of Wells Fargo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Wells Fargo has lost about 7.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 7.0%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 39.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings, trading down 5.7%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, WFC

