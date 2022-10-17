In early trading on Monday, shares of Ceridian HCM Holding topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Ceridian HCM Holding has lost about 47.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fox, trading down 6.7%. Foxis lower by about 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Match Group, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FOXA, CDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.