In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Generac Holdings has lost about 45.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FleetCor Technologies, trading down 1.3%. FleetCor Technologies is lower by about 20.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Keurig Dr Pepper, trading down 0.9%, and Royal Caribbean Group, trading up 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FLT, GNRC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.