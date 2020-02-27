Markets
S&P 500 Movers: FLIR, PWR

BNK Invest
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Quanta Services, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Quanta Services, has lost about 5.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FLIR Systems, trading down 14.0%. FLIR Systems, is lower by about 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Perrigo, trading down 13.6%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 2.9% on the day.

Most Popular