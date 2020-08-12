Markets
S&P 500 Movers: FLIR, IVZ

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Invesco topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Invesco has lost about 35.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FLIR Systems, trading down 2.3%. FLIR Systems, is lower by about 28.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 2.2%, and DexCom, trading up 3.5% on the day.

