In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Universal Health Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%. Year to date, Universal Health Services has lost about 16.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is F5, trading down 10.3%. F5 is lower by about 43.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Seagate Technology Holdings, trading down 9.9%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 8.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, UHS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.