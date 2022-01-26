In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Corning topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.2%. Year to date, Corning registers a 8.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is F5, trading down 10.7%. F5 is lower by about 19.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Automatic Data Processing, trading down 7.7%, and Penn National Gaming, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, GLW

