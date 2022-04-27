In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.4%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 4.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is F5, trading down 12.5%. F5 is lower by about 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 9.0%, and Visa, trading up 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, ENPH

