S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, CCL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Carnival registers a 1.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is F5 Networks, trading down 6.1%. F5 Networks, is lower by about 16.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carmax, trading down 5.2%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 3.0% on the day.

