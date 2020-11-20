S&P 500 Movers: FE, MCHP

In early trading on Friday, shares of Microchip Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Microchip Technology registers a 28.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FirstEnergy, trading down 5.1%. FirstEnergy is lower by about 43.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 3.0%, and Etsy, trading up 3.4% on the day.

