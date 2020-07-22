S&P 500 Movers: FE, HCA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of HCA Healthcare topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, HCA Healthcare has lost about 18.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FirstEnergy, trading down 26.0%. FirstEnergy Corp is lower by about 47.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kohl's, trading down 7.0%, and Best Buy, trading up 8.4% on the day.

