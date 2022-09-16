In early trading on Friday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 13.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx, trading down 22.9%. FedEx is lower by about 38.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Paper, trading down 9.9%, and FirstEnergy, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDX, REGN

