S&P 500 Movers: FDX, NKE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.3%. Year to date, Nike registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx, trading down 5.0%. FedEx is showing a gain of 10.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Organon, trading down 1.8%, and Carmax, trading up 5.8% on the day.

