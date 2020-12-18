S&P 500 Movers: FDX, FTNT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 32.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx, trading down 3.4%. FedEx is showing a gain of 86.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ViacomCBS, trading down 3.0%, and Dow, trading up 1.9% on the day.

