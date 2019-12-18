S&P 500 Movers: FDX, CTAS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Cintas Corporation registers a 63.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FedEx Corp (FDX), trading down 9.2%. FedEx Corp is lower by about 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Symantec Corporation (SYMC), trading down 3.0%, and DISH Network Corp (DISH), trading up 4.9% on the day.

