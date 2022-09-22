In early trading on Thursday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 10.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FactSet Research Systems, trading down 6.1%. FactSet Research Systems is lower by about 16.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Etsy, trading down 4.5%, and Mosaic, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FDS, LLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.