S&P 500 Movers: FCX, TGT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Target topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Target registers a 22.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 7.8%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 54.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NOV, trading down 5.2%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 3.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.